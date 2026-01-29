Lafayette Animal Shelter to host quarterly low-cost microchip clinic

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), through the Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center (LASCC), will host a low-cost microchip clinic on Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the animal shelter, located at 410 N. Dugas Road, Lafayette, LA 70507. This clinic is part of a quarterly initiative to help pet owners protect their pets through permanent identification.

The clinic is open to the public and welcomes both dogs and cats. Microchips will be available for $15 per pet, and the fee includes lifetime registration. LASCC accepts only cash or credit cards.

Microchipping is a safe, simple, and permanent form of identification that significantly increases the chances of reuniting lost pets with their owners. Studies show that most lost pets are found within one to three miles of their home. When a pet is brought into LASCC, staff scan every animal for a microchip, and veterinary clinics routinely scan found pets at no cost to the public.

“Last year, our shelter successfully reunited 348 pets with their owners, thanks in large part to microchipping,” said Shelley Delahoussaye, Shelter Manager for the Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center. “By scanning every animal upon intake, we’re able to return lost pets to their families faster and reduce the number of animals entering the shelter system. Clinics like this make it possible to provide this critical service at a low cost and keep more pets where they belong—at home.”

In addition to microchipping, pet owners are encouraged to take advantage of free microchip scanning stations available throughout the community, including one located at the Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center. A full list of scanning station locations can be found at: https://www.lafayettela.gov/lascc/microchip-stations [lafayettela.gov]

For more information about LASCC services, upcoming clinics, or responsible pet ownership, visit lafayettela.gov/lascc [lafayettela.gov] or follow the Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center on Facebook [facebook.com].