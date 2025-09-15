Lafayette Animal & Care Center to host free drive-through rabies vaccination clinic for dogs

The Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center (LASCC), in partnership with WildCat SpayNation for Dogs & Cats, will host the 15th Annual Drive-Through Rabies Vaccination Clinic for dogs on Sunday, October 5, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Cajundome. Participants are asked to enter through Gate 8 off Congress Street. Please note: gates will close at 11:30 a.m.

This free clinic provides dogs with rabies vaccinations, along with the DAPPv vaccine. In addition, a limited number of $20 spay/neuter vouchers will be available, and microchipping services will be offered for $20 (cash only).

“Protecting our pets protects our community,” said Shelter Manager Shelley Delahoussaye. “Rabies vaccination isn’t just the law—it’s a vital safeguard against a deadly disease. Our free rabies clinic helps keep pets healthy, families safe, and our entire parish stronger.”

The event is made possible thanks to support from the Cajundome, Elanco, Petco Love and WildCat SpayNation for Dogs & Cats.

For more information on the Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center and services provided to Lafayette Parish residents, visit lafayettela.gov/lascc.