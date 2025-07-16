Lafayette administration proposes $803.7M balanced budget focused on drainage, safety, and infrastructure

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Boulet administration has released a balanced proposed operating and capital budget for Fiscal Year 2025–2026 totaling $803.7 million.

The budget reflects continued efforts by Lafayette Consolidated Government to focus on key community priorities, including public safety, drainage improvements, road infrastructure, and quality-of-life investments.

The proposal includes expanded funding for rural fire protection and $500,000 in seed money to launch a local home elevation and buyout program to reduce flood risk. It also boosts investment in the parish's new Drainage Betterment Program.

Infrastructure improvements are another major focus, with dollars set aside for projects at Johnston Street, Bertrand Drive, the Parish Courthouse, City Hall, and the Heymann Performing Arts Center.

To increase transparency and access, LCG has updated and re-released A Citizen’s Guide to the Budget, which provides a simplified overview of how public funds are planned and allocated.

Residents can view the full proposed budget and related documents at lafayettela.gov/budget. Printed copies will be available soon at all Lafayette Public Library branches.

Public review begins in August. A joint City-Parish Council budget presentation is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, in the Ted A. Ardoin City-Parish Council Auditorium. Additional review sessions and a public hearing will follow.

For questions or more information, contact the Finance & Management Department at (337) 291-8201 or financemgmt@lafayettela.gov.