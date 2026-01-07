Krewe de Acadian hosts Cyber Gras Mardi Gras ball Feb. 7 with tickets still available

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A non-traditional Mardi Gras experience is coming to Acadiana as Krewe de Acadian hosts its annual Mardi Gras ball, “Cyber Gras: A Galactic City Ball,” on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. A Krewe who wants you to be able to join in on the experience, especially if you never have before!

The formal event will be held inside the Cajundome Convention Center’s Festival Ballroom, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Organizers say the theme imagines what Mardi Gras could look like 200 years in the future, blending classic celebration with a futuristic, high-energy atmosphere.

“We wanted to do something different,” said Charles Sharma, co-founder of Krewe de Acadian. “We didn’t want to follow the same path every other Krewe's takes. Mardi Gras has always been about having fun, so we took out the pressure and focused on that.”

Live entertainment for the night includes DJ Bobby Novosad, Super Dave, DJ Chris Reed and Mike Jamez. An exclusive afterparty will follow from midnight until 2 a.m.

Krewe de Acadian was founded in Broussard and was created to offer a more relaxed, non-traditional approach to Mardi Gras festivities. Unlike many krewes, it removes formal royalty and large-scale production elements, focusing instead on accessibility and enjoyment.

“We wanted people to enjoy themselves without the stress,” Sharma said. “This is a great way to ease into Mardi Gras from a fun perspective.”

While the ball is open to the public, krewe membership for the current season is nearing its close. Sharma says anyone interested in joining in the future can attend the ball and look into membership renewals this summer.

Beyond Mardi Gras, the krewe also gives back to the community through fundraiser events. Their annual BYOB Hamburger Festival has raised thousands of dollars for Broussard and Youngsville first responders and that event is planned again this year as the third annual BYOB Hamburger Festival at the Youngsville Sports Complex on April 12th and will continue to benefit local first responders as well. In addition to that, they are bringing another event to Broussard at Arcreanux Park called the BYOB Boudin Cookoff on October the 3rd with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Broussard and Youngsville Fire Departments.

Tickets for the Cyber Gras ball are still available. For more information, residents can find Krewe de Acadian on Facebook and Instagram or contact organizers directly at broussardmardigras@gmail.com.

