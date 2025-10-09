Kiwanis host pancake breakfast this weekend

The Kiwanis Club of Acadiana hosts its Zydeco Pancake Breakfast this weekend.

Organizers say it is a fun, family-friendly event and everyone is invited to attend.

The fall breakfast is scheduled for October 11th 2025 at Parc International in downtown Lafayette from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Tickets are sold throughout the community for $10 each and they entitle the bearer to receive “All You Can Eat” pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk, juice, soft drinks, and more.

The area is also set up with games, face painting, crafts, a fun jump, and other activities.

Before, during, and after your pancake fill, you can enjoy the sounds from Amis Du Teche. If you don’t want to get out of your PJs, drive thru service is available, organizers say.

Children under 10 years old may accompany an adult with a ticket for free.

Tickets are available for purchase from any Kiwanis member.