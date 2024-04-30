Kiwanis donate bears for pediatric burn patients

Our Lady of Lourdes Health was running low, but the Kiwanis Club of Broussard/Youngsville came through.

The Kiwanis donated 300 teddy bears, which the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Burn Center use to comfort pediatric patients who come for treatment.

The Burn Center is a verified center specializing in burn care for children and adults. These teddy bears help comfort young patients to help ease any fear or anxiety, OLOL officials say.

The bears are treated as patients with the same bandages and dressings as the children. Each year, several individuals and community organization throughout Acadiana help The Kiwanis Club of Broussard/Youngsville make this donation a success.

We'll have more on this later today on KATC TV3.