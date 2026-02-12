Kindergarten students chase teachers dressed as chickens for Mardi Gras tradition

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Kindergarten students at J. Wallace James Elementary School celebrated Mardi Gras with their annual "Chicken Chase" earlier today, where teachers dressed as chickens and students tried to catch them.

The festive tradition combines physical activity with cultural education, allowing young students to engage with their local heritage in a playful way. Teachers donned chicken costumes while kindergarteners ran around trying to catch their "feathered" educators.

"The kids love it. They're really excited. They love dancing, and it's a good way to incorporate our heritage into our regular school day. We told the kids that they needed to make fringe, um, by cutting. We cut different pieces of construction paper and they glued it onto their hats to make cone hats and, um, vests. Our heritage is just rich with all kind of wonderful and fabulous, um, traditions and, um, it's exciting and it's a good time to have," said Sara DeVillier, kindergarten teacher at J. Wallace James Elementary School.

The kindergarteners ran around laughing and chasing their favorite teachers during the lighthearted event. No real animals were involved in the celebration.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.