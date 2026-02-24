Kindergarten registration open for LPSS

The Lafayette Parish School System has opened Kindergarten registration for the 2026-27 school year.

Families with children who will be five years old on or before September 30, 2026, and reside in Lafayette Parish are required by state law (Louisiana Act 386) to enroll in kindergarten.

Families can register their child in the following ways:



Online at EnrollLPSS.com

By scheduling an in-person registration appointment at your child's school between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on school days

At the LPSS Familiy Summit on March 28 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Center in Lafayette for hands-on registration support

To complete the registration process, parents/guardians must provide the following:

Proof of address (gas, electric or water bill with name and address or Verification of Service from the utility company)

Immunization records

Social Security card

Birth certificate

Legal custody papers if applicable

For more information or to begin the registration process, visit EnrollLPSS.com.