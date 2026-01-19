Kidney Kids Day coming to Ragin Cajun's Women's Basketball game with free admission

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A Louisiana women’s basketball game will double as a celebration of resilience and awareness this weekend as Kidney Kids Day comes to the Cajundome.

The event is set for Saturday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. during the Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball game against Appalachian State at the Cajundome. Admission is free for the entire community.

A Kidney Life

Kidney Kids Day is organized by Pesh Patel, founder of A Kidney Life, a nonprofit focused on supporting pediatric kidney patients and raising awareness about chronic kidney disease.

“My biggest initiative is Kidney Kids Day, where I go around the country and take pediatric kidney patients to sporting events,” Patel said. “Chronic illness takes a mental health toll, and I want to take an afternoon where the kids can forget about their pills, their appointments and their therapies and just be kids.”

Patel said this event is unique because it is open to everyone, not just families affected by kidney disease.

“Since it’s free admission for everybody, we’re inviting the entire community,” Patel said. “Anybody who has kidney disease, knows someone with kidney disease, has had a transplant or is waiting for one — even heart or lung — let’s all get together, celebrate life and support the Lady Ragin’ Cajuns.”

The collaboration came together after Patel connected with the university through a community presentation.

“I was at City Club and said, ‘If anyone knows somebody at UL, I’d love to do a Kidney Kids Day there,’” Patel said. “I was connected to Coach Gary Brodhead, and from there it just started with a conversation and an ask.”

No registration is required to attend, but Patel encourages those impacted by chronic illness to wear red to show support.

“I do ask anyone dealing with kidney disease or any chronic illness to wear red,” Patel said. “After the game, all kidney patients — regardless of age — and their caregivers will be invited to take a photo at half court.”

Beyond the game, Patel hopes the event sparks conversations about kidney health and organ donation.

“If you’re not already registered, please be an organ donor,” Patel said. “And if you don’t have kidney disease, one in three Americans is at risk, so talk to your doctor and get a kidney screening so you don’t end up crashing into dialysis like I did.”

Patel said Kidney Kids Day is meant to recognize the broader support system behind every patient.

“No one fights this alone,” he said. “You have caregivers, medical teams and peer supporters. This is about bringing everyone together.”

More information about Kidney Kids Day and future events can be found through A Kidney Life’s website and social media platforms.

