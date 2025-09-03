KATC to air The Undercurrent Awards; Wheel will be delayed

Wheel of Fortune will be delayed on Thursday as KATC airs the Undercurrent Awards on Thursday.

The Current annually recognizes unsung heroes in our community that they call "Wavemakers."

"Wavemakers are people who demonstrate selflessness in their work or service, creativity in problem solving, a passion for Lafayette and a vision for its future. They can come from any sector — health, education, business, public service, nonprofits, communities of faith — and contribute at any scale, big or small," the newspaper says. "We celebrate them with the Undercurrent Awards."

The event will be held on Thursday, September 4 and we'll be airing it as it happens, from 6:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

That means Wheel of Fortune will be pre-empted, and will run instead that night, from 12:05 a.m. (five minutes after midnight) until 12:35 a.m.

The Fifth Annual Undercurrent Awards will feature CBS News Contributor David Begnaud, and recognize these Wavemakers:



Anna Kojevnikov and Allison Nederveld, Lafayette Tool Library

Bree Sargent, Acadiana Center for the Arts

Erica Melancon Fox, Maison Freetown

Luis Mora, Asociación Cultural Latino-Acadiana

If you want to see it in person, you can buy a ticket for the watch party, which is set for Acadiana Center for the Arts downtown. For information on that, click here.

To read more about the awards, click here.