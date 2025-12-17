Kansas students travel to Acadiana to build wheelchair ramps for vulnerable households

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Students from St. James Academy in Lenexa, Kansas, came to Acadiana to work with Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

This year, they helped rebuild and worked on some of the outreach projects for those in vulnerable households.

Students built a wheelchair ramp at one home and finished another ramp to help the elderly.

Students from Kansas have been coming to Acadiana through Catholic Charities of Acadiana's program Rebuilding Together Acadiana since 2017.

