Junior League's Touch-a-Truck event is set for Saturday

Junior League of Lafayette plans its annual Touch-a-Truck event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Blackham Coliseum.

This family-friendly event offers children and adults an interactive opportunity to explore and learn about a variety of vehicles, including fire trucks, police cars, ambulances, and construction machinery — with more than 75 vehicles.

"Touch-a-Truck provides a unique, hands-on experience that educates and entertains attendees of all ages," said Ayesha Martin, President of Junior League of Lafayette.

The event will feature more than 75 different exhibitors with all kinds of vehicles, including ambulances, fire trucks, excavators, garbage trucks, cranes, SWAT units, boats, BearCats, bucket trucks, skid steers and transporters.

There also will be food and games. Tickets are $10 each. People ages two and younger get in free.

The annual event is a fundraiser for the Junior League, which funds a variety of programs in our area. You can read more about the organization and their mission here.

Here are the event details:

• Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

• Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Quiet Hour: 2 – 3 p.m. (a reduced sensory experience for attendees who may benefit from a quieter environment)

• Location: Blackham Coliseum, 2330 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503

• Admission: $10 per person; children 2 years old and under are admitted free

Learn more, or get your tickets, by clickinghere.