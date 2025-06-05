Juneteenth celebrations return to Lafayette with walk, pageant, music festival, and more

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A weekend of culture, community, and commemoration is coming to Lafayette Parish as the Southwest Louisiana Juneteenth Committee hosts a series of events honoring Juneteenth, starting June 7.

Juneteenth marks a significant date from 1865. According to SWLA Juneteenth committee, "Juneteenth today celebrates African American freedom and achievement while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures." The SWLA President, Susannah Johnson Malbreaux, gave us lots of information about the events they are holding this year for Juneteenth.

“We like everyone to participate. It’s not just an African American holiday, it’s for everyone,” said Susannah Johnson Malbreaux, president of the SWLA Juneteenth Committee.

KATC



A walk is being held on Saturday, June 7, with the Opal Lee Unity Walk at 10 a.m. starting at the Hyman Center. The two-and-a-half-mile route honors Lee’s original 2006 walk to Washington, D.C., which helped inspire Juneteenth’s designation as a national holiday. No registration is required, but it is preferred. Susannah says bring your hat, walking shoes, and a spirit of unity.

On Friday, June 20, the Miss Juneteenth Beauty Pageant will showcase 13 contestants across three age categories, Little Miss, Teen, and Miss Juneteenth, at an already nearly sold-out evening event. Each participant will share their talent, poise, and knowledge with a live audience and guest speaker Dr. Kinchin, who will offer historical context.

SWLA Juneteenth Committee

“You can see the girls coming to life during practice, but they really shine on stage that night,” Malbreaux said.

The celebration reaches its high note Saturday, June 21, with the Juneteenth Music Festival at Hyman Park. Gates open at 12:30 p.m., and families are encouraged to bring umbrellas, blankets, or tents for a full day of performances, food, and festivities. Admission is free, and vendor booths will be there.

SWLA Juneteenth Committee

“We had about 3,500 people last year, and we’re expecting even more this time,” Malbreaux said.

SWLA Juneteenth Committee

A full schedule of events is available here, including information from the flag-raising ceremony earlier this month featuring Buffalo Soldiers. Organizers encourage residents across Lafayette Parish to join in the growing movement and make Juneteenth a part of their summer tradition.

