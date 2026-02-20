Judge Saloom to retire after three decades

Douglas J. Saloom, chief judge of the Lafayette City Court, has announced his retirement.

Saloom says he has decided he won't seek re-election when his current term ends this year, after serving more than 30 years on the bench.

Here's the letter he wrote:

Friends,

After 31 years serving as your Lafayette City Court Judge, Division B, I have decided that it is time to relinquish that honor and privilege to a new judge. I will not be a candidate for re-election when my term ends on December 31, 2026. I look forward to working with candidates as they seek the seat that I have been so fortunate to hold.

At this time, I have no plans other than to enjoy time with my wife, my family and hobbies that have been shelved for many of my working years. As all elected officials know, public service is a commitment and responsibility that comes with a sacrifice to time spent with family. It is now time for me to repay my family’s patience so together we can share new adventures and enjoy new memories outside of public life. Of course, I will stay connected with the court, legal community and our community as may be from time to time needed.

I will be leaving the court in very capable hands. Judge Roya Boustany and Marshal Reggie Thomas are great teammates and with your support will continue serving our community second to none. Our current staff, led by our Court Administrator, Kelly Mouisset and Deputy Administrator, Myke LeBlanc, assure that the patrons of our court will be well served long after my departure.

In 1995, when I first placed my name on a ballot to be a city judge, I would never have imagined that I would be so approved as to be elected and then re-elected, unopposed, five times. When running for office, I promised the people of our community that I would “maintain an accessible and unbiased court, providing equal justice to all.” As the people I have served are the ultimate judge of my success or failure, I hope, in those eyes, I have upheld my pledge. To each of you, I give my gratitude and extend my hopes of a future filled with successes for you and our community.

With lasting appreciation,

Douglas J. Saloom