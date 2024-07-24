Judge disqualifies Boudreaux from race

Rickey Boudreaux can't run for the unexpired term he created last fall when he resigned as Youngsville Police Chief, a Lafayette Parish judge ruled.

Judge Michelle Breaux granted the District Attorney's petition challenging Boudreaux's candidacy for the post, said First Assistant District Attorney Fritz Welter.

The judge's ruling was based on a state law that does not allow someone who created a vacancy by resigning or retiring to run for the unexpired term, he said.

Once the judgment is signed by the judge, parish and state officials will be directed not to put Boudreaux's name on the ballot, he explained.

As we reported Monday, Landry filed a Motion alleging that Boudreaux can't run for the remainder of his unexpired term because his resignation is the reason for the election.

Boudreaux resigned from his job last fall, saying that constant accusations and a deteriorating relationships with city council members made him ineffective. After he resigned, an interim chief was appointed, and an election to fill the remainder of his unexpired term was called for November 5.

Qualifying for that election was last week, and Boudreaux qualified to be on the ballot. Also qualifying in that race were Jean Paul "JP" Broussard, Cody Louviere, "Matt" Thomassee and John M. Trahan Jr.