Joint training exercise planned for Tuesday

The Lafayette Police Department and the Louisiana State Police’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams will be conducting a joint training exercise on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The training will be conducted at the Pentecostals of Lafayette Church, located at 6214 Johnston Street, Lafayette. That's past the mall, headed toward Maurice.

All of the training will be conducted on the property of the Church, and will not affect traffic flow in the Johnston Street area, officers tell us.