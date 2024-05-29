Job Fair set next week in Broussard

In response to continued need, the Broussard Chamber of Commerce, the Broussard Economic Development Corporation (BEDC), and the City of Broussard are partnering to host the Broussard Community Job Fair on Tuesday, June 4.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Broussard Middle School, 1325 S Morgan Avenue, Broussard.

“Broussard is experiencing rapid growth, and with it, a surge in business opportunities. Our expanding workforce needs to match this pace. The City, Chamber, and BEDC are committed to connecting quality employees with local employers who are eager to hire,” President of the Broussard Chamber of Commerce, Lacey Viator said.

Job seekers will be able to meet with hiring managers from over 35 local businesses that are currently hiring for part- and full-time openings in several industries, including sales, food service, manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and more.

A current list of participating employers is available at www.developbroussard.com/jobfair/ . For more information about the event, contact Lacey Viator, the Broussard Chamber’s President, at 337-837-6001.