Job Fair set for Wednesday

In response to continued industry demand, Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) will host a Health Care Job Fair on Wednesday, January 15, from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Cajundome Convention Center.

“Health care continues to be Acadiana’s largest and fastest growing industry and companies are facing increased workforce needs in clinical and administrative positions across the region,” says Mandi D. Mitchell, LEDA president and CEO. “LEDA proactively works with local companies to identify workforce needs and provide opportunities to connect them with our qualified workforce through job fairs and our online job board.”

Job seekers will be able to meet with hiring managers from more than two dozen local health care businesses that are currently hiring for openings including all levels of nursing, lab techs, phlebotomists, direct service workers, case managers, food service, and more.

A current list of participating employers and jobseeker pre-registration is available at www.lafayette.org/healthcarejobfair [lafayette.org].

There is still space available for companies to participate. Contact Ryan LaGrange, LEDA’s Director of Workforce Development, at 337-593-1400, for more information.