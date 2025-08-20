Job Fair set for October

Acadiana Opportunity Job Fair connects employers with a diverse applicant pool including persons with disabilities, justice involved and formerly incarcerated persons, and the general public.
This event is FREE and open to the public.
When: Wednesday, October 22nd, 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon
Where: Heymann Convention Center, 1373 S College Road, Lafayette, LA
Job seeker information: 337-347-9115
Businesses click here to register for an exhibit table
Job seekers, scroll below for information on job search resources & benefit planning sessions which will be held during the event!
This information is updated regularly. Please check back often. Last update 08/14/2025:
722 DNA Testing Services - drug testing & phlebotomy services
Acadian Companies- emergency medical responder (EMR), emergency medical technician (EMT), paramedic, support services
Acadiana Bottling Company - CDL driver, merchandiser (full and part time)
Atmos Energy Corp - service technician, business support specialist
Borden Dairy - maintenance technician, blow mold technician
Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana - youth development coordinator, teen coordinator, Americorps enrichment coach & resource offering youth development programs ages 6-18
Bureau of Prisons- correctional officer
EP Breaux Electrical - electrical apprentices
Flowers Baking Company of Lafayette - production operators
Goodwill Industries Acadiana - retail associate positions, adult education and employment services, crisis vouchers
Gulf Coast Marine Fabricators- offshore riggers, fitters, welders
Hearts of Hope - volunteers
JD Bank - universal banker, tellers, mortgage originator, BSA coordinator, commercial banker
Lafayette Consolidated Government- accountant, building superintendent, bus operator, carpenter, communications installation tech, equipment operator, library technical assistant, planner, registered nurse
Leading Home Care - direct service worker, certified nurse assistant (CNA), certified medical assistant (CMA)
Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections - corrections officer, probation and parole officer, social workers, licensed practical nurse (LPN), registered nurse (RN)
Louisiana Department of State Civil Service - various job openings in a variety of career fields with Louisiana State Government
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development - mobile equipment operators, engineering technicians, engineers, and more
SONOCO - offshore cooks, offshore galley handsResource providers:
Acadiana Workforce Solutions - Career assistance, job training, work experience, career scholarships
Autism Society Acadiana - Resources for people with autism
Families Helping Families - peer to peer support, advocacy, information and referral and education and training for individuals with disabilities
Lafayette Parish Schools Early Childhood - Services to help families find childcare
South Louisiana Community College - Workforce Training - Educational workforce career training in a variety of skilled trades areas.
Job Seeker Resources
Event will include two Benefits Planning Sessions for persons with disabilities:Session 1 - 9:30 a.m., Session 2 - 10:30 a.m.Learn how work affects your benefits:How obtaining employment may impact your SSI or SSDI benefits
Using the Developmental Disability Waiver Programs to support employment
Resources to prepare for the job fair:Attending a Job Fair Tips | Effective Interview Skills (video) | Resume Tips (video)
Hosted by community organizations:
Acadiana Society of Human Resource Management (ASHRM)
Autism Society AcadianaEmployment Solutions
Lafayette Consolidated Government
Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA)
Louisiana Workforce Commission/ Acadiana Workforce Solutions
Louisiana Rehabilitation Services
One Acadiana