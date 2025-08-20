Job Fair set for October

Acadiana Opportunity Job Fair connects employers with a diverse applicant pool including persons with disabilities, justice involved and formerly incarcerated persons, and the general public.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

When: Wednesday, October 22nd, 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon

Where: Heymann Convention Center, 1373 S College Road, Lafayette, LA

Job seeker information: 337-347-9115

Businesses click here to register for an exhibit table

Job seekers, scroll below for information on job search resources & benefit planning sessions which will be held during the event!

This information is updated regularly. Please check back often. Last update 08/14/2025:

722 DNA Testing Services - drug testing & phlebotomy services

Acadian Companies- emergency medical responder (EMR), emergency medical technician (EMT), paramedic, support services

Acadiana Bottling Company - CDL driver, merchandiser (full and part time)

Atmos Energy Corp - service technician, business support specialist

Borden Dairy - maintenance technician, blow mold technician

Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana - youth development coordinator, teen coordinator, Americorps enrichment coach & resource offering youth development programs ages 6-18

Bureau of Prisons- correctional officer

EP Breaux Electrical - electrical apprentices

Flowers Baking Company of Lafayette - production operators

Goodwill Industries Acadiana - retail associate positions, adult education and employment services, crisis vouchers

Gulf Coast Marine Fabricators- offshore riggers, fitters, welders

Hearts of Hope - volunteers

JD Bank - universal banker, tellers, mortgage originator, BSA coordinator, commercial banker

Lafayette Consolidated Government- accountant, building superintendent, bus operator, carpenter, communications installation tech, equipment operator, library technical assistant, planner, registered nurse

Leading Home Care - direct service worker, certified nurse assistant (CNA), certified medical assistant (CMA)

Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections - corrections officer, probation and parole officer, social workers, licensed practical nurse (LPN), registered nurse (RN)

Louisiana Department of State Civil Service - various job openings in a variety of career fields with Louisiana State Government

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development - mobile equipment operators, engineering technicians, engineers, and more

SONOCO - offshore cooks, offshore galley handsResource providers:

Acadiana Workforce Solutions - Career assistance, job training, work experience, career scholarships

Autism Society Acadiana - Resources for people with autism

Families Helping Families - peer to peer support, advocacy, information and referral and education and training for individuals with disabilities

Lafayette Parish Schools Early Childhood - Services to help families find childcare

South Louisiana Community College - Workforce Training - Educational workforce career training in a variety of skilled trades areas.

Job Seeker Resources

Event will include two Benefits Planning Sessions for persons with disabilities:Session 1 - 9:30 a.m., Session 2 - 10:30 a.m.Learn how work affects your benefits:How obtaining employment may impact your SSI or SSDI benefits

Using the Developmental Disability Waiver Programs to support employment

Resources to prepare for the job fair:Attending a Job Fair Tips | Effective Interview Skills (video) | Resume Tips (video)

Hosted by community organizations:

Acadiana Society of Human Resource Management (ASHRM)

Autism Society AcadianaEmployment Solutions

Lafayette Consolidated Government

Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA)

Louisiana Workforce Commission/ Acadiana Workforce Solutions

Louisiana Rehabilitation Services

One Acadiana