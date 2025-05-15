Jerry Luke LeBlanc has retired from UL.

LeBlanc was UL Lafayette’s vice president for Administration and Finance, but he has a long history of public service in Louisiana.

LeBlanc served as Louisiana Commissioner of Administration from 2004 to 2008 where he was responsible for the state’s administrative and financial operations. Prior to his service as Commissioner, LeBlanc was elected to five consecutive terms, 1989-2004, in the Louisiana House of Representatives, representing District 45 based in Lafayette, La.

He is the first House member in history to serve as chairman of Louisiana’s Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget. During his legislative service, he was chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations from 1996-2004.LeBlanc authored Act 1465 of 1997 creating the Louisiana Governmental Performance and Accountability Act. Act 1465 established Performance-based budgeting in Louisiana.

LeBlanc is recognized as a national expert on performance-based budgeting, implementation and use, according to his UL bio. Performance-based budgeting is a method of measuring asset allocations towards meeting programmatic outcomes.

We reached out to LeBlanc to see if he'd like to make a comment on his plans. We'll update this story when we hear back from him.