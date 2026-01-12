Jackie Boys & Girls Club Robotics Team Advances to State Competition

Lafayette, LA – Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana is proud to announce that Jackie Club’s Robotics Team has advanced to the Louisiana State Robotics Competition.

The team earned their spot at the state level after a strong performance at the Regional Competition at Comeaux High School on December 13th, placing 1st in Robot Design and 6th place overall.

"This outstanding achievement reflects countless hours of hard work, creativity, teamwork, and dedication. They demonstrated exceptional problem-solving skills and innovation, representing the Club with excellence and pride," a release states.

Here are some pictures:

Courtesy Boys and Girls Club

The state competition will take place in February in New Orleans.

Comprising students in 6th – 9th grade, the robotics team has spent months designing, building, and programming their robot with the support of Club staff and Douglas Williams, PhD., Professor at the Center for Innovative Learning and Assessment Technologies (CILAT) at ULL.

Through the process, members gained hands-on experience in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) while developing confidence, leadership, and collaboration skills.

“This is an incredible accomplishment for our members,” said Eboney Breaux, Jackie Club Director. “Advancing to the state competition reflects their hard work, determination, and the power of providing youth with opportunities to explore STEM in a supportive environment.”

Participation in robotics programming aligns with Boys & Girls Clubs’ mission to help young people reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Programs like robotics expose Club members to career pathways in technology and engineering while reinforcing academic success and character development, club officials say.

For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana and its youth programs, visit www.bgcacadiana.com or follow along on Facebook @JackieClubofBGCA.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana

This year marks the 56th anniversary of Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana. Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana operates under a mission to empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Serving youth in 8 different locations, Boys & Girls Clubs provide opportunities through after school programs and summer camps with activities focusing on Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles & Habits, and Good Character & Leadership. If interested in supporting the Boys & Girls Club, visit www.bgcacadiana.com/donate or call 337-268-9555.