It's official: LEDA announces Buc-ee's deal

The Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) proudly announces that Buc-ee’s, the fast-growing, large format travel center chain, has chosen Lafayette for the location of its next store along Interstate 10. The company will spend $82 million on the project, of which $12.5 million is for public infrastructure.

Buc-ee’s, a Texas-based company, was founded in 1982 and has since become a popular stop for many travelers. Buc-ee’s is known for its clean restrooms, countless gas pumps, and variety of unique snacks. The travel center in Lafayette will encompass more than 74,000 square feet, providing approximately 120 gas pumps. The company is expected to create at least 150 jobs with a starting wage of $17 per hour—among the highest in the industry. The company anticipates an average annual payroll of $9 million. This project will support a total of 288 direct and indirect jobs. Over 20 years, these jobs will lead to $193 million in net present value of personal income. The overall economic impact during approximately 24 months of construction includes 106 jobs and $10 million in personal income generated. Once operational, the store will generate an estimated $1.5 million in single year local sales tax collections which will benefit local government entities.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Buc-ee’s to Lafayette, a project that signifies both a substantial investment in our community and a major boost to our local economy. The $82 million investment reflects the confidence Buc-ee’s has in our region. This new store will bring new investment and valuable jobs to North Lafayette, and it will attract even more new visitors to our community, further fueling the growth and vibrancy of our local economy,” said Mandi D. Mitchell, president and CEO of LEDA. The development of this state-of-the-art travel center is a testament to Lafayette’s continued growth and attractiveness to major national companies, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our economy and quality of life.”

Since opening its first store outside of Texas in 2019, the company now has 50 stores in nine states, with plans to open 22 additional stores in 15 states. The travel center will be located at the Louisiana Avenue exit on Interstate 10 on land purchased from the Castille family, led by Mr. Charlie Castille.

“We are beyond excited to close and begin construction of Buc-ee’s in Lafayette,” said Arch ‘Beaver” Aplin, III, Buc-ee’s founder. “Working with the Castile family, Steve Lanza , Mandi Mitchell and countless others has made this journey incredible. Now the fun begins: ground breaking , construction, and then opening Buc-ee’s Lafayette. Laissez les bon temps rouler!”

“Louisiana has been on our minds for a while now, and we are proud to have Lafayette as our first partner in the southern half of the Pelican State, said Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s Director of Real Estate and Development. “We have some preliminary work to get done before the fun part of the construction can begin, but we are excited to be an official community partner in Lafayette.”

To support the development of the project in Lafayette Parish, the Lafayette City Council, serving as the board for the Mile Marker 103 Economic Development District, approved a sales tax increment that will add 2% to purchases made at the store. This will offset the company’s public infrastructure investment costs over time.

“This is a milestone that marks a new chapter in Lafayette’s growth. Buc-ee’s will bring hundreds of jobs to the area and position Lafayette as a key destination for travelers. I look forward to welcoming Buc-ee’s to Acadiana. And I think the Buc-ee’s Corporation will enjoy being in Lafayette as much as we’ll enjoy having them,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Monque Boulet.

Site work and construction is expected to begin in early 2025 and the store will be fully operational by the second quarter of 2026.