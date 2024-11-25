Is that car seat installed correctly? Get it checked!

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 46% of car seats are installed incorrectly. The National Safety Council (NSC) says that 60% of car seats are used incorrectly.

If you're worried your child's car seat might not be installed correctly, you can have an expert check it at an upcoming free event.

The event is set for Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

It will be hosted by Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital, 136 Hospital Drive in Lafayette's Oil Center, in the parking lot by the Neuro-Science Building.

There will be certified child safety seat technicians on hand to assist in the proper installation of car seats, and they can answer questions regarding child car seats, including how to pick the right one and how to properly use it.