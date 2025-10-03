Investigation underway following armed robbery

Lafayette Police officers responded to an armed robbery in the 3800 block of West Congress Street Thursday at 9:25 p.m.

During the investigation, officers encountered a combative person who refused to leave the scene, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department. An officer used a stun gun on the suspect, which was ineffective. The suspect then left the scene in his vehicle.

Police say during the effort to arrest the suspect as he fled, an officer fired his gun, striking the suspect’s vehicle. No person was hit or injured.

The suspect was located and taken into custody. He was evaluated at a local hospital and was later booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on charges of resisting an officer and remaining after being forbidden.

Per department protocol, the Lafayette Police Internal Affairs Unit responded to the scene to conduct an investigation. The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation, according to the spokesperson. Additional charges related to this incident may be added pending the result of the ongoing investigation.