Intersection of Fortune Road and Youngsville Highway to close Monday

Beginning Monday, October 13, 2025, the intersection of Fortune Road and Youngsville Highway will be temporarily closed to traffic in order to complete the tie-in connection of Fortune Road to Youngsville Highway.

The closure is necessary to advance key infrastructure improvements that will improve safety and traffic flow in this growing corridor.

Motorists are urged to take alternate routes. Detour signage will be in place, directing traffic to Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Iberia Street as outlined in the official detour plan.

Mayor Ken Ritter stated, “We recognize that road closures are inconvenient, but these short-term impacts are necessary to deliver long-term infrastructure benefits. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we continue to make improvements that will serve our residents and businesses for years to come.”﻿

The city urges drivers to plan, allow for extra travel time and follow all posted detour signs.

The work will take approximately 60 working days to complete, according to city officials.