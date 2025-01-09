Incident near Broussard sports complex attracts heavy police presence

BROUSSARD, La. — An incident near the sports complex in Broussard has attracted a heavy police presence.

Residents of the area have reached out to KATC, reporting approximately 15 police cars and saying they are being told to stay inside their homes and away from the area.

KATC spoke with Broussard Police Department's Public Information Officer, who was not able to give any details on the incident, as it is an active investigation. He did tell KATC that area residents are not in any danger.

A KATC team is en route to the area. We will update with more information as it becomes available.