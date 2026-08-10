Inaugural Acadiana Card Show to bring collectors from across La. to Lafayette Aug. 15

LAFAYETTE, La. — Collectors from across Louisiana will come together in Lafayette on Saturday, Aug. 15, for the inaugural Acadiana Card Show, a new event bringing the sports card and trading card community to the Heymann Center for a full day of buying, selling and trading.

The one-day show will feature more than 100 vendor tables, which have sold out ahead of the event. Vendors will offer sports cards, Pokémon, One Piece, Magic: The Gathering, collectibles and more. From longtime collectors searching for a rare addition to their collection to families experiencing their first card show, the event is designed to welcome collectors of all ages and experience levels.

“We’ve seen firsthand how much the collecting community has grown, and we wanted to create something here in Acadiana that brings that community together,” said Cody Bergeron, co-founder of the Acadiana Card Show. “There are collectors of every age and every level of experience across Louisiana, and we wanted to build a show where someone who has been collecting for 30 years can have just as much fun as a kid walking into their first card show.”

In addition to buying, selling and trading, attendees can participate in Pokémon and One Piece tournaments, enter giveaways throughout the day and enjoy food available for purchase from Prejean’s.

“Seeing the vendor tables sell out for our very first show has been incredible,” said Daniel Cox, co-founder of the Acadiana Card Show. “It showed us there was a real appetite for something like this in Acadiana. Now we’re excited to open the doors, welcome collectors from across the state and keep building on that momentum.”

Event Details

What: Acadiana Card Show

When: Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Heymann Center, 1373 S. College Rd., Lafayette, LA 70503

Tickets: $5 at the door; children 12 and under get in free

For event updates, vendor announcements and additional information, follow the Acadiana Card Show on Facebook and Instagram at @AcadianaCardShow.