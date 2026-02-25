In a hurry? Don't try South College

Traveling along South College Road on Wednesday toward Broussard will be problematic.

Wednesday morning, traffic was stacked up from Pinhook all the way past Johnston Street.

We reached out to LCG, and they told us that Atmos Energy has "emergency" repairs scheduled to happen sometime on Wednesday at that location.

The lane has been blocked off since Tuesday afternoon. But the "emergency" repairs are expected to be complete sometime on Wednesday.

"Heavy delays are being experienced along S. College Road," a release from LCG states. "Motorists are urged to find alternate routes."