IMAGES: Check out the first Mardi Gras parade held at Camp Lejeune

U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment participated in the first Mardi Gras parade on Camp Lejeune on February 21, 2024.

The event was held to help build a sense of community among Marines and their families, officials say.

Family members tell us that Colonel David Ickles and his wife, Krista, are both gradutes of Acadiana High School.

Here are some photos from the event:

A U.S. Marine Corps color guard with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division march in a parade during a Mardi Gras celebration on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 21, 2024. The 10th Marine Regiment participated in the first Mardi Gras parade on Camp Lejeune to help build a sense of community between Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daysia McCree)

U.S. Marine Corps Col. David H. Ickles, left, the commanding officer of 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, and a native of Louisiana, passes out masks to the audience during a Mardi Gras parade on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 21, 2024. The 10th Marine Regiment participated in the first Mardi Gras parade on Camp Lejeune to help build a sense of community between Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daysia McCree)

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Dominee Curry, a maintenance management officer with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine regiment, 2d Marine Division, passes out beads to audience members during a Mardi Gras parade on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 21, 2024. The 10th Marine Regiment participated in the first Mardi Gras parade on Camp Lejeune to help build a sense of community between Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daysia McCree)

U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division and parade organizers pose for a photo on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 21, 2024. The 10th Marine Regiment participated in the first Mardi Gras parade on Camp Lejeune to help build a sense of community between Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daysia McCree)

Members of the Nocturnal Car Club participate in a parade during a Mardi Gras celebration on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 21, 2024. The 10th Marine Regiment participated in the first Mardi Gras parade on Camp Lejeune to help build a sense of community between Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daysia McCree)

U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division Band perform while participating in a parade during a Mardis Gras celebration on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 21, 2024. The 10th Marine Regiment participated in the first Mardi Gras parade on Camp Lejeune to help build a sense of community between Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daysia McCree)

A U.S. Marine Corps color guard with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division stage for a parade during a Mardi Gras celebration on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 21, 2024. The 10th Marine Regiment participated in the first Mardi Gras parade on Camp Lejeune to help build a sense of community between Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daysia McCree)

