Iberia Parish President issues proclamation declaring “Pilez Mosquito Week”

The American Mosquito Control Association, the Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District, and the CDC urge citizens to protect themselves against mosquito bites and mosquito-borne diseases.

People who are not adequately protected are at risk of being bitten and infected by virus-carrying mosquitoes, according to an Iberia Parish spokesperson. To prevent mosquito bites, keep mosquito repellent handy, cover exposed skin, and get rid of mosquito breeding sites near the home.

Residents throughout the Parish are urged to follow these simple guidelines recommended by the CDC.

• Apply mosquito repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus and apply as directed on the label.

• Protect children sensitive to insect bites with repellent and cover exposed skin. Many preparations formulated for adults and children are sold in drug stores and camping sections of local stores.

• Wear light colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants when outdoors, particularly at DAWN and DUSK.

• Avoid wearing perfumes or colognes when outside for prolonged periods.

• DRAIN! Remove all sources of standing water near your home (i.e., cans, barrels, planters, tires, containers and tarps).

• Keep all pools, spas, bird baths, ponds and fountains clean and free of debris.

• Maintain tight fitting screens on doors and windows.

• Don’t FEED the storm drains! Sweep up lawn clippings, leaves and tree limbs from sidewalks and driveways.

If you have any questions or mosquito-related problems, feel free to contact our office at (337) 365-4933. You can also visit us on the web at www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control.”

For more information about West Nile Virus and pesticides for mosquito control, please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.

Any questions after office hours please contact Herff Jones (337) 380-7140

