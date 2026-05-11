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I-49 Southbound closed from Exit 7/La. 182 to Exit 4/Carencro

Interstate closed due to deteriorating road conditions caused by heavy wet weather conditions in the construction zone
LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND DEVELOPMENT
LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND DEVELOPMENT
LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND DEVELOPMENT
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LAFAYETTE PARISH — Effective immediately, I-49 Southbound is closed to traffic from Exit 7 (La. 182) to Exit 4 (Carencro) due to deteriorating road conditions caused by heavy wet weather conditions impacting the construction zone. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route. DOTD will notify the public once this section of I-49 is reopened to traffic. For the latest road conditions, visit www.511la.org.