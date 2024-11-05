UPDATE: I-10 westbound closed after crash involving school buses

Here's an update from Lafayette Police about the crash that has all lanes of I-10 westbound closed at the Moss Street overpass:

At 12:47 pm LPD Officers were dispatched to a major vehicle accident on I-10 WB at MM103B. Upon Officers arriving on scene, it was determined that five (5) school buses and a truck pulling a band trailer from St. Bernard Parish were involved in the collision. Six students were transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The crash occurred as a result of one of the buses colliding with the rear of a bus in front of it creating a chain reaction with the rest of the buses.

Motorists should avoid this area until further notice. An update will be provided when more information becomes available, and the roadway has been reopened.

Original Story:

Lafayette Police are advising westbound motorists on I-10 to get off at the Louisiana Avenue exit to avoid a closure at the Moss Street overpass.

There's a major traffic accident here, and police have had to close all lanes of the westbound side of the Interstate.

We'll update this story as soon as we can.