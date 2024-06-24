I-10 EB closed in Lafayette due to crash

Lafayette Police are investigating a major vehicle crash on the I-10 overpass eastbound.

One person is critically injured as a result of the crash.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit are on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

I-10 eastbound is shut down, and all traffic is diverted to an alternate route.

If you are traveling in the area, expect delays. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

