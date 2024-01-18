I-10 Eastbound exit blocked due to flipped 18-wheeler

The I-10 eastbound exit in Duson is blocked due to a flipped 18-wheeler.
The truck was carrying wood, according to Duson Police Chief Kip Judice.
No injuries reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
