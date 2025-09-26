Husband and wife honored with top staff awards at Lafayette career center

LAFAYETTE, LA - A surprise recognition ceremony at M.D. Mary Baker Smith Career Center Friday morning celebrated not one, but two standout staff members and, for the first time, both recipients happen to be husband and wife.

Randy Demette, an auto tech instructor and former student at the school, was named Teacher of the Year by his peers.

“This was unexpected,” Demette said after the announcement. “It was a breath of fresh air coming to teach because all of the stuff that became stale and boring for me, it was like excitement for them, and that made me excited.”

Unbeknownst to him, his wife Karen Demette was in on the surprise. What she didn’t expect, however, was that she would also be honored. Karen, an administration clerk, was named Support Staff of the Year, an award also decided by her coworkers.

“Honestly, I did know that they were going to celebrate him,” Karen said. “But I had no clue that I was the Support Staff of the Year and that all of this was going to be happening. It was very special.”

The couple has been married for 30 years and say they enjoy working together at the school.

“To know that the rest of the staff sees my wife the way that I do and how wonderful she is, it’s really good to the heart,” Randy said.

They also share a daily commute.

“We carpool together. I’ve yet to get any gas money,” Randy joked. “But I do chauffeur her every morning and the company is a nicer ride.”

Bonded by both love and work, the Demette now share a new title: award-winning team.

