Hurricane season is over, but for Josh Morgerman, the chase never stops

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Now that hurricane season has officially come to a close, one of the world’s most recognized hurricane hunters is reflecting on what it really takes to pursue such intense storm chasing in Part 2 of his interview with KATC's Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo.

International storm chaser Josh Morgerman, known for documenting some of the strongest tropical cyclones on Earth, shows even the end of the season offers a rare chance to examine the physical, mental and emotional demands of hurricane chasing. From the unique terrain along the U.S. Gulf Coast to the storm surge that sets our Gulf coast landfalls apart from the rest of the world, Morgerman says more goes into the chase than people may think.

“What I realized chasing all around the world in Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, Australia is how unique our experience is here,” Morgerman said. “We get crazy storm surge on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Most of the rest of the world doesn’t get that.”

Morgerman has chased storms from the Bay of Bengal to the Bahamas, but he insists the Gulf Coast, especially Louisiana, presents one of the toughest locations for storm intercepts. The state’s marshy, road-limited coastline makes storm chasing here incredibly challenging. Thankfully, this year our coast didn't see a landfalling storm, good news for us and for Morgerman, who says he loves Louisiana for many things, but chasing here isn't one of them, although, he did go through a direct eye-wall impact for major Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica this year.

“Louisiana is my least favorite place to chase, not because I don’t love it, but because the whole southern third of the state is a swamp,” he said. “You want to get right on the coast… but a lot of times you can’t even get near the beach.”

Morgerman doesn’t see storm chasing as an occasional thrill.

“I consider storm chasing a professional sport,” he said. “I’m competitive like a professional athlete, and I train like one.”

That preparation goes beyond personal strength and stamina. Morgerman says the psychological load can be just as intense. Cyclones can destroy infrastructure, cut off communications and create days-long isolation, situations we have become familiar with here in Acadiana — conditions he has experienced firsthand.

“You need the mental wellness, the mental toughness… to not get too emotional,” he said. “Some hurricanes I’ve been in, afterward I was stuck for days sleeping in my car.”

Even when hurricane season winds down, Morgerman’s work doesn’t. He archives storm impacts, speaks at meteorological conferences, and reconnects with fellow chasers, a network he views as essential to staying grounded between landfalls.

“We get all the things that professional athletes get. The burnout, the stress, the feeling of being washed up after a bad season,” he said. “That support system is important.”

This year alone, Morgerman tracked multiple storms, including Hurricane Melissa, adding new wind and pressure data to his extensive catalog of extreme weather events.

As the Gulf Coast turns toward winter and preparedness discussions shift until next summer, Morgerman remains focused on what comes next. For him, the Atlantic hurricane season may be over but the chase, the training and the lessons from each storm continue long after the last advisory this season was issued.

