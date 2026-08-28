Human remains found at old La Quinta Inn

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Police are investigating human remains found Thursday at the old La Quinta Inn as crews were demolishing it.

Officers found the body of a severely decomposed man. Police have been able to determine the demolition was not the man's cause of death. Before demolition, the hotel was often used as a living area for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Authorities say, due to the body's advanced state of decomposition, they have not been able to identify the person. The cause and manner of death also remain undetermined. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

KATC will update with more information as it becomes available.