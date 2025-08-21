Huddle House in Scott closed following kitchen fire

The Huddle House in Scott has closed after a kitchen fire Wednesday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., Scott firefighters entered the building and discovered a fire behind the grill extending into a nearby wall. The cause of the fire was determined to be repeated heating of a natural gas line supplying a nearby appliance, which eventually failed, igniting the escaping gas. Gas service was shut off as a precaution, according to the fire department.

The kitchen sustained minor fire and smoke damage. The building is set to reopen once proper repairs are made to the gas line and equipment. Fire officials say closure time is expected to be minimal.

All customers and employees were able to safely exit the establishment. No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported, authorities say.