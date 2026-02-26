How to ward off termites this spring

LAFAYETTE, La. — Spring is sprung, and termites are swarming, or at least they will be soon.

We will begin to see termites in April through June, so we got some tips from a local company on what you can do to keep your home safe.

"Some things you should do to protect your home from termites would definitely be maintenance," said Allen Rhodes, a termite technician with J&J Exterminating. "I'd make sure you keep all the vegetation away from your house, as least a foot, a rock bed around the house, maintaining the gutters, keeping the gutters clear of debris, also making sure any water that's near the house is draining away from the house. You don't want standing water there. That'd be a good water source for them."

Termite season will peak in May.