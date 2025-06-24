How to keep your lawn healthy during hot summer days

LAFAYETTE, La. - As summer temperatures soar, lawns can quickly fall victim to the heat and dry conditions. However, local landscaping expert Nick Landgrave of Landgrave Lawn & Landscaping has advice for homeowners looking to protect their yards without overspending.

“Every day is actually okay,” said Landgrave. “You don’t want to cut more than a third of your grass blade at a time.”

Landgrave is sharing his top tips for maintaining a healthy lawn during the summer months. His key focus areas are food, water, and disease management.

Tips for maintaining a healthy lawn this summer

Mowing: Mow your lawn every week (every 7 to 10 days). Avoid cutting more than a third of the grass blade at a time.

Fertilizing: Fertilize your lawn every 6 to 8 weeks to promote healthy growth.

Watering: Water your lawn weekly or every two weeks, depending on rainfall. A good rainstorm can provide sufficient moisture.

Disease Management: Monitor your grass for browning tips, which indicate it is drying out. Look for yellow patches, which may signal fungal diseases. Treat any disease promptly to prevent dead patches from developing.



The color of your lawn provides vital clues about its health. A lawn that is brown from the tips down is suffering from drought stress.

With proper care and attention, homeowners can keep their lawns healthy and vibrant, regardless of the sweltering heat. “It’ll make your yard look better, it makes your whole house look better, and then you can flex on your neighbor a little,” Landgrave quipped.

