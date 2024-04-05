Houston woman dies in Interstate crash

A Houston woman died Thursday afternoon after a crash on I-10 between Duson and Scott.

State Police say Jude Mae Jefferson, 65, died in the 4 p.m. crash.

An 18-wheeler was driving east on I-10 when the driver slowed down due to traffic. Jefferson was behind the rig driving a car, and for reasons still under investigation she ran into the truck.

She was wearing her seat belt but died at the scene, troopers say. The driver of the rig also was wearing a seat belt, and was transported to the hospital with what troopers say were minor injuries.

Standard toxicology results are pending from both drivers and this crash remains under investigation.

"Louisiana State Troopers remind motorists that, while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, not driving impaired, and not being distracted behind the wheel can often mean the difference between life and death."

Troop I has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths in 2024.