Household Hazardous Waste Day set for May 31

Residents of the City of Lafayette and the unincorporated areas of the parish are encouraged to safely dispose of unwanted household chemicals and materials during Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 1229 NW Evangeline Thruway (Enter from Donlon).

Household Hazardous Waste Day provides a safe and responsible way to dispose of items that can be harmful to the environment and waste collection staff if not handled properly. Improper disposal can contaminate the air, water, and land, posing serious environmental and health risks.

Accepted Items Include:

Alkaline Batteries

Chemical Cleaners

Fluorescent Tubes

Gasoline

Herbicides

Mercury Thermometers

Paint and Paint Products

Paint Thinner and Stripper

Pesticides

Photographic Chemicals

Pool Chemicals

Stains

Turpentine

In addition to hazardous household items, electronics such as computer hardware, accessories, laptops, and related equipment will also be accepted.

Items NOT Accepted:

Appliances, Furniture, TVs, and CRT Monitors

Office Copiers and Compact Fluorescent Bulbs

Toner/Ink Cartridges, GPS Devices, MP3/DVD Players

Digital Cameras, Stereo Equipment, Fire/Smoke Detectors

Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries, Motor Oil, PCB Oil

Antifreeze, Commercial Waste, Compressed Gas Cylinders

Medical Waste, Medicine, Radioactive Material, Explosives

Residents are reminded to transport materials carefully and to remain in their vehicles during the drop-off process. Staff will unload items for safety and efficiency.

For more information about acceptable materials and event guidelines, please contact Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Environmental Quality Division at (337) 291-5637 or visit lafayettela.gov/hhwd [lafayettela.gov].