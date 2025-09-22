Household Hazardous Waste Day set for Lafayette

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG)’s Environmental Quality Division will host its next Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, November 22, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Cajun Field (2351 W. Congress Street). Residents must enter from West Congress Street.

The event is open exclusively to residents of the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish.

Household Hazardous Waste Day provides residents with the opportunity to properly dispose of unwanted chemicals and electronics that cannot be placed curbside. Improper disposal of household hazardous waste poses a threat to human health, contaminates land, air, and water, and endangers the safety of sanitation workers.

Accepted Items:

Chemicals



Alkaline Batteries

Chemical Cleaners

Fluorescent Tubes

Gasoline

Herbicides

Mercury Thermometers

Paint & Paint Products

Paint Thinner & Stripper

Pesticides

Photographic Chemicals

Pool Chemicals

Stains

Turpentine



Electronics



Computer Hardware & Accessories

Laptops & Processors

Networking Equipment & Circuit Boards

LCD Monitors (only)

Printers & Fax Machines

Security Systems

Gaming Consoles (Xbox, PlayStation, Wii)

Cell Phones & Bag Phones

Telephones, Cables, Telephone Systems

Computer Cables & Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)

Cable Boxes



Glass



Thoroughly rinsed food and beverage containers (beer bottles, wine bottles, pickle jars, etc.)



Items NOT Accepted:

The following items will not be accepted: appliances, furniture, televisions, CRT monitors, office copiers, compact fluorescent bulbs, toner/ink cartridges, MP3/DVD players, digital cameras, stereo equipment, speakers, automotive/rechargeable batteries, motor oil, antifreeze, compressed gas cylinders, medical waste, medicines, explosives (including ammunition), and other listed prohibited materials. [lafayettela.gov]

For additional information including a full list of alternative disposal locations for items not accepted, visit lafayettela.gov/hhwd [lafayettela.gov] or call the Environmental Quality Division at (337) 291-5637.