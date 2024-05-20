Watch Now
Household Hazardous Waste day has been re-set

Posted at 4:18 PM, May 20, 2024
Lafayette, LA –Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Household Hazardous Waste Day has been rescheduled and will take place on June 1, 2024, at the Northgate Mall.

This is an opportunity for residents to dispose of household chemicals and electronics that are not accepted in the curbside trash or recycling carts. Visit https://lafayettela.gov/hhwd [lafayettela.gov] for a list of accepted and unaccepted items as well as locations to safely dispose of unaccepted items.

Household Hazardous Waste Day:
When: June 1, 2024 | 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Where: Northgate Mall (Enter from Castille Avenue)

HHWD is free of charge but only open to residents who live in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish. Proof of residency will be required.

