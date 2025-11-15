LAFAYETTE PARISH — According to Lafayette911.org, a residential fire was reported at 7:16 p.m.
KATC was on the scene and saw several fire agencies working to get the fire under control.
No word yet on whether anyone was injured or in the home at the time.
We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more.
House fire on Commonwealth Drive in Carencro
Multiple fire agencies are working on a house fire in the 300 block of Commonwealth Drive
Posted
