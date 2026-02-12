House fire destroys vacant home on Pershing Avenue, damages neighbor's vehicles

Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire at 12:02 a.m. in the 600 block of Pershing Avenue. Multiple callers reported a possible victim inside the burning home.

When firefighters arrived, the small wood-frame home was fully engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to a neighboring home, and ignited two vehicles under the neighbor's carport.

Firefighters battled the fires for approximately 20 minutes before getting them under control. The home and vehicles sustained heavy fire damage.

Firefighters searched the home for possible occupants but found the dwelling was not occupied at the time of the fire. Neighbors indicated that the adult male occupant left the dwelling about an hour prior to the fire being reported.

The dwelling did not have any utility services. Fire officials continue to investigate the incident to determine what caused the fire.