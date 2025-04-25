Hop on the shuttle: your easy ride to the 39th Annual Festival International

LAFAYETTE, KATC - With the 39th annual Festival International taking center stage in Lafayette this week, attendees can avoid the usual downtown congestion by hopping on a free shuttle to the festival grounds.

The shuttle service, which offers a convenient and hassle-free way to get to the festival, can be accessed at the corner of St. Landry and W. St. Mary after paying a $15 parking fee.

A Smooth Ride for 300,000 Festival-Goers

With an expected 300,000 attendees at Festival, the shuttle is an excellent option for those looking to avoid the traffic and parking challenges in downtown Lafayette. Visitors can take comfort in knowing that the service is efficient, and parking costs are straightforward. A $15 fee-per-car is required, with payments made by credit or debit cards only—no cash accepted.

Shuttle Schedule

The shuttle service begins promptly on Friday at 4:45 p.m., while Saturday’s service starts at 10 a.m. and Sunday’s service kicks off at 11:30 a.m. With frequent stops, the shuttle offers a stress-free and timely trip to the festival grounds.

For more information, including details about the shuttle service, visit Festival International Shuttle Information.

Whether you’re a first-time festival-goer or a seasoned attendee, taking advantage of the shuttle service is an easy way to ensure a smooth experience at this year’s Festival International.

