Honoring the past, inspiring the future at J.W. Faulk Elementary

LAFAYETTE, La. — Schools across Lafayette Parish celebrated Black History Month Friday afternoon with programs that honor that history, including J.W. Faulk Elementary, where they put on their annual program.

This year's theme was 'Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future.' Neil Alfed, the music teacher who puts the program on each year, said this program was all about raising up the next generation.

"It resounds around resilience and inspiring young people to embrace the future, which they are our future," Alfed said. "Expression through dance, poetry and stepping, we want the kids to experience empowerment that they are our future. We want the parents to know that their kids can do anything."

The students honored Black history through several celebrations of culture, including music, art, dancing and more.