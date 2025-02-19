Honoring History: Fifth-generation Black farmer reflects on family’s legacy

YOUNGSVILLE, KATC - The gentle hum of machinery and chirping of birds fill the air over a sprawling sugarcane field in Youngsville, Louisiana. For Eddie Lewis III, these sounds are a constant reminder of the long-standing legacy of his family’s farm, where generations have worked the land.

“I grew up on the farm. As a kid, my daddy had me on the tractor around three or four years old,” said Lewis, a fifth-generation sugarcane farmer.

Lewis’ roots in farming run deep. His grandfather, who was a sharecropper, bought the land that now sustains the family’s farm back in the 1950s and 60s. For Lewis, owning land has always been essential to the survival and success of the farm.

“You want to be a farmer, you want to make money, you need to own your own land. It protects you from losing land to competitors,” he explained.

The Lewis family is one of the few remaining Black farming families in Acadiana. As Lewis recalls, his grandfather’s ability to purchase land was a monumental achievement, not only for the family but also for Black farmers at a time when such opportunities were scarce.

“By him being able to pick up 50 acres, owning his first 100 acres, owning his very first 200 acres… we’re right up to 300 acres that we own in Youngsville, La. That was one of his biggest accomplishments, growing sugarcane on his personal property, receiving 100 percent of the share. That’s a big thing for African American farmers being able to own their own land and profit 100 percent,” Lewis said.

Historically, Black farmers in the U.S. have faced systemic barriers to land ownership, particularly during the 20th century. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) denied many Black farmers access to loans, grants, and land, making it difficult for them to build sustainable farming operations. For Lewis’ family, these challenges were part of a larger struggle for equality.

“This time of year, Black History Month, is when you make operating loans for sugarcane. You’re getting ready to spread the chemicals, kill the grass, get ready to put your fertilizer in. It’s a main month for finances, and I remember my grandfather would get into heated discussions with the loan manager at the farm service agencies. But he never quit,” Lewis recalled.

The dedication and resilience passed down from his ancestors are qualities Lewis hopes to carry forward. He understands the significance of continuing the family’s agricultural legacy and planting the seeds for future generations.

“Back in the 50s and 60s, it was kind of unheard of for an African American to own 10-15, not to mention 50 acres. It brings a great sense of pride,” Lewis said, his voice filled with gratitude for his family’s perseverance.

In 2022, there were more than 32 thousand Black-operated farms, but that number has dropped by over 4,000 since 2017. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $45 million in funding for underserved farmers, but advocates say more must be done to address historical inequities.

As the sun sets over the sugarcane fields that have sustained his family for decades, Eddie Lewis III reflects on his role in this legacy. For him, the farm is not just a place of work—it is a symbol of pride, resilience, and the enduring spirit of the Black farming community in Acadiana.