Homeowner shot by burglars, police say

A Lafayette man is in stable condition after he was shot early Monday.

Police say the man saw people breaking into his vehicle via his security system, and went outside his W. Butcher Switch Road home with a gun to confront them.

The burglars fired multiple shots at him when he confronted them, hitting him once. Police haven't found the suspects yet, but the investigation is ongoing.

"The Lafayette Police Department strongly urges the public to use caution in potential prowler/burglary incidents. Should you believe there is a prowler present on your property or your property is currently being burglarize, we ask that you seek safety and contact 911 immediately. We understand that at times incidents may escalate rapidly and that a threat can become imminent. We recommend that the public reviews Louisiana Revised Statutes regarding self-defense."

We asked about this, and police told us you cannot shoot at someone to protect property. If you confront someone (which they do not recommend doing so in these circumstances) and they present you with force, then you are permitted to respond with a reasonable level of force.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.